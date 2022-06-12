Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,953. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

