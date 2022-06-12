easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESYJY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.77) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.33) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

