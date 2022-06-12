Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.04. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 220,323 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $507.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
