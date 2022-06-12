Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,125 shares of company stock worth $7,519,069.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

