Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

DUK stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

