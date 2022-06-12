Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00340435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00437447 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

