Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. 10,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

