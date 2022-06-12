DragonVein Market Cap Tops $689,085.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $689,085.00 and $999.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,132.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00550794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00181401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

