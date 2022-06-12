DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter.

DLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. 246,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,743. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

