Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $326.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $355.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.54.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $380.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Natixis grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 343.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

