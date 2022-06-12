Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$76.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

