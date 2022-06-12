Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) vs. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Head to Head Analysis

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Willis Lease Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.34 $9.41 million $1.57 32.08 Willis Lease Finance $274.20 million 0.85 $3.35 million ($3.36) -11.34

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69% Willis Lease Finance -5.86% -4.44% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Distribution Solutions Group and Willis Lease Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total lease portfolio of 304 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 76 lessees in 40 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 475 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

