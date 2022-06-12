Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.75.

DIN opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 64,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

