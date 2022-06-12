Diamond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,868.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00005764 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $5.97 million and $16,868.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005528 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,689,855 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

