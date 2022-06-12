Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes $5.02 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 100,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 801,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

