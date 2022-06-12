Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 225,000 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.33% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSEV opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

