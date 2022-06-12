Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 189,398 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.49% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

