Diameter Capital Partners LP Has $17.90 Million Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Diameter Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398,599 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 1.47% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RADI opened at $16.29 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

