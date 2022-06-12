Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $109.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $156.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 33.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

