Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target to €35.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.