Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $261,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Seeyond grew its position in LKQ by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 233,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in LKQ by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

