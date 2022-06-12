Degenerator Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00174659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008398 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00358928 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.