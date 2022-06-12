Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in May

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $$4.96 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

About Cyfrowy Polsat (Get Rating)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.