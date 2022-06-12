CSFB Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.50.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.4699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

