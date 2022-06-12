Crypton (CRP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $157,568.00

Crypton (CRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $157,568.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00350148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,537,013 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

