Crust Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

