Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0094

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $72,286.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

