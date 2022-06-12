Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

