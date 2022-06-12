Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.09 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

O2D opened at €2.74 ($2.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.25).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

