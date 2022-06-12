Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 197221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages have commented on CRARY. HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.23) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 43.16%.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.