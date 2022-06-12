Craig Hallum Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.