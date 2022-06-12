Craig Hallum Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.
OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.