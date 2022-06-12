Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $701.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Couchbase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.