Contrasting Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Palomar alerts:

89.4% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palomar and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Omnichannel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 6.36 $45.85 million $1.68 37.26 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 15.82% 13.53% 5.76% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02%

Risk and Volatility

Palomar has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.