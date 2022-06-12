Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -24.57% -13.26% -7.89% AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.13%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 16.60 -$3.42 million ($0.16) -66.13 AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.88 $21.00 million $1.76 9.74

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

