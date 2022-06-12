Contrasting Astra Space (ASTR) & Its Rivals

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Astra Space to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,283.02% -104.29% -6.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -1.91 Astra Space Competitors $3.49 billion $133.55 million 17.77

Astra Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s competitors have a beta of 3.25, meaning that their average share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astra Space and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 68 780 1618 31 2.65

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Astra Space competitors beat Astra Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

