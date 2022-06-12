CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and approximately $71,825.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00051575 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,580,250 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

