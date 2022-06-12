Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

