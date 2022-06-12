Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.53% of Lovesac worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

