Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 764,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,274 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,043,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

