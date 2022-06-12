Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

