Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 3,452 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $9,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $926.63 million, a PE ratio of 379.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

