Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,845,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

