Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

