Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
