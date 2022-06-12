Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $363,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

