COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. COMPASS Pathways comprises 0.8% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

