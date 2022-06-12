Colony Group LLC Acquires 61,324 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

