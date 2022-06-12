Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $78,569.17 and approximately $76.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

