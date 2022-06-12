CloakCoin Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $395.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006288 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,856,837 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

