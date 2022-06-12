Citigroup Trims MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price to $1,150.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

MELI stock opened at $691.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $921.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,054.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

