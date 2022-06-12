Citigroup Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
