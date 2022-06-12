Citigroup Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

